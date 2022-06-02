Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are some of the top tv shows in the country. Not just the show, but fans make the characters from. These shows are a part of their daily life. From Akshara, Sai to Priya and more, ITV characters get a lot of love from the audience. Today, we are conducting a poll on which ITV female lead has inspired you all. Check out the nominees below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta shares secret of his sizzling chemistry with Disha Parmar, SHOCKING twists in Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Akshara Goenka - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara is one of the most loved characters in the Tellyland. Pranali Rathod plays Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu Birla. Akshara is a righteous, kind and sensible person. She doesn't mind going beyond her limit to help her loved ones. Akshara keeps others before her happiness but that m's because she values relationships. Having said that, Akshara also knows how to take a stand for herself.

Sai - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai Joshi is Ayesha Singh's first ever lead role. And boy, what a tremendous job she has done as Sai. She is one of the most admired female characters on Indian Television. Sai is childish, kinda spoilt but pure of heart. She has a knack for landing herself in trouble with no fault of her. However, Sai also has some flaws. Having said that, Sai has accepted them and even tried to overcome them. She is brave, confident and very opinionated.

Priya Sood - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Priya has been bitter her whole life. Firstly, her father abandoned her and her family, then her first love betrayed her and then her sister betrayed her and got married to her ex. Priya faced taunts and bullying from every lone while growing up which fed to her insecurities. That being said, she stood tall for her family. Priya is like a wall to her near and dear ones. She can make mistakes but she can also own up to them. is doing a phenomenal job as Priya.

Anupamaa - Anupamaa

Anupamaa has moved everyone and how! She has a fan in every generation it seems. portrays Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's TV show. From being a subdued housewife to an independent entrepreneur, Anupamaa has had a tremendous journey. She has had a lot of growth in just a short span of time. One of the most important messages that Anupamaa has given is age doesn't matter when starting over.

Preeta Arora - Kundali Bhagya

Preeta Arora has faced a lot of battles in her life. She wants to be loved and respected by her partner and her family. Preeta has gone beyond her ways to help her family members get out of trouble. However, hardly anyone has stood by her side. She is grossly misunderstood as well. But that hasn't deterred her from being the kind soul that she is. plays Preeta in starrer Kundali Bhagya.

Imlie - Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is essaying the titular role of Imlie in Gul Khan's Imlie. The actress has been acing the emotional scenes and comedy scenes as well. Imlie has faced a lot of hurdles in life. Coming from a small town and realizing her dream, Imlie has proved that dreams are for everyone. She has time and again stood the tests and passed. Throw at her anything, she'll break down, but get up and keep moving!

So, who is it - Akshu, Priya, Preeta, Sai, Anupamaa or Imlie? Vote below:

Meanwhile, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more interesting polls and features.