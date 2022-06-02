Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and more – which female lead inspires you the most? [Vote Now]

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara Birla aka Pranali Rathod to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai Virat Chavan aka Ayesha Singh and more, which of the TV female characters inspire you the most? Vote below: