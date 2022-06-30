Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda gets candid about marriage plans; says, 'If I marry the way I fall in love then...' 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda opened up on his marriage plans. The handsome hunk got candid about his relationship and also opened up on AbhiRa's journey on the Rajan Shahi's show.