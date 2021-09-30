Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy had left everyone shell shocked. On June 1, Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal had even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. Now, Karan Mehra can relax for a while as he has got anticipatory bail in domestic violence case filed by Nisha. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh gushes about his newborn daughter, videos of Sidharth Shukla's lookalike goes viral and more

Karan's family was also accused of troubling Nisha and she had registered a case against them as well. As per a leading daily, the actor recently revealed that his family and he have gotten anticipatory bail. He also shared that the anticipatory bail will avoid a potential arrest in the wake of "false accusations" made by Nisha. Earlier, Karan Mehra had made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he has had suicidal thoughts in the past due to Nisha's behavior. In a statement, Karan Mehra said, "She (Nisha) has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga." Also Read - Karan Mehra yearns to meet his son Kavish amidst legal case with Nisha Rawal; calls it a '100 days of emotional hurricanes' – watch video

Karan Mehra has been away from his son, Kavish ever since the case is going on and is missing him badly. He keeps sharing emotional posts on social media for his son and wishes to see him once. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohsin Khan to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sidharth Shukla's sweet gesture wins hearts and more