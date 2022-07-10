's Mohena Kumari is currently seen enjoying her motherhood phase with her little munchkin. She recently shared a video of her style evolution from an actress to a mom. She expressed her excitement over her transformation along with a heartwarming note. She shared the video and captioned it, 'Power Of Evolution* Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Harshad Chopda gets injured, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's new music video's poster revealed, Nikki Tamboli declares winner of KKK12 and more

Girl on a Mission,

Now a Mother of Devotion.

No Regrets,

Just Emotions,

That’s the Power of

EVOLUTION

Mks'.

Watch the video here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

Within no time, Mohena's fans poured love and praised her for her evolution. One user wrote, 'Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous', while the other commented saying, 'Beautiful! More power to you !!' Another user wrote, 'You are an inspiration for many…. Even for me too.♥️…'.

In the video, Mohena was seen dressed in stylish dresses and gowns, but later she was dressed in sarees and kurtas. Mohena got married in 2020 to Suyesh Rawat. The couple welcomed their first child in April 2022. Mohena bid adieu to the entertainment industry.