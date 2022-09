Popular TV actress Kaveri Priyam who played the role of Kuhu in her debut show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently spoke about the casting couch. The actress played a negative role in her debut show, but instead of getting typecast, she waited for a positive lead role in her next. Soon, Kaveri bagged Ziddi Dil Maane Na wherein she played the role of Dr Monami. Also Read - Ziddi Dil Maane Na fans protest against Shaleen Malhotra aka Karan Shergill's death sequence; say, 'NO KARAN NO ZDMN' - read tweets

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Kaveri spoke her heart out about the struggles she had to do to survive in the industry. She even revealed a casting couch incident. Kaveri said that she came to Mumbai and had no one to guide her. She had tough times during the audition phase as people used to tell her that other actresses become stars by using shortcut routes. She even revealed how she used to make excuses that her mother is waiting down for her and used to leave the place. She even revealed once a casting director made an indecent proposal to her and she cried her heart out. She was quoted saying, “kya sach mein log aise shortcuts leke aage badhte hain”. She even said that her family guided her and told her to go for real auditions. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh bereaved as his father passes away due to COVID-19; Aly Goni sends condolences

Kaveri revealed that she faced a lot of rejection before she grabbed her debut show. Kaveri even spoke about the trolling she faced due to which she had tough times. She said that she used to get upset a lot in the start as fans think that she is playing a negative role and she must be same in the real life too. She would hated her and posted negative comments on social media and it used to affect her a lot. Also Read - Excited for Shaheer Sheikh-Rajan Shahi's new show? Here is some LATEST update on the same [Exclusive]