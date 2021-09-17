Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Rajan Shahi to take the story of Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma's show forward as part of Ankahee Dastaan?

Producer Rajan Shahi has been approached to take the story of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke forward as a part of the channel's Ankahee Dastaan series.