Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: In the latest episode, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) get romantic, but suddenly, Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) comes and gets unconscious in front of them. Akshara and Abhinav get worried to see him. Abhir asks his parents if he can participate in the football game, but Akshara does not agree. On Abhir’s persistent request, Akshara finally gives in. On the other side, Parth (Neeraj Goswami) apologizes to Shefali (Nisha Nagpal), but she cannot forgive him or forget what he has done because she knows that he even though he has said sorry, he does not mean it. Meanwhile, Abhir sends a voice message to Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), telling him about the football match and asks him to pray for him to win. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Akshara decides to take her relationship with Abhinav a level higher

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Muskan to inform Abhimanyu about Abhir's condition

In the upcoming episode, we see Abhir play the football match very well and win too, but due to all the exertion, he suddenly gets unconscious, and Akshara and Abhinav rush him to the hospital. On the other side, Abhimanyu gets restless as he knows something has happened to Abhir. Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara are not in control of their emotions to see Abhir in such a condition. Nila Maa calls Muskan (Sumbhavi Singh) and informs her that Abhir is very serious. Muskan sees Abhimanyu, (Harshad Chopda) cries, and tells him about Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir's heart condition to be the reason to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara?

Akshara to lose Abhir to Abhimanyu?

Now we can see that Akshara and Abhinav are aware of Abhir’s claim that he has a hole in his heart. They came to Udaipur for his treatment, and Akshara knows that only Abhimanyu will be able to perform his heart surgery because he is the best heart surgeon. Now, viewers are eagerly waiting for what happens next. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the longest running shows on television, and this is the major turn where Abhimanyu diagnoses Abhir and knows about him that he is his son. And the next twist can be a custodial track and Akshara could lose Abhir because she didn’t even tell Abhimanyu about Abhir and didn’t even take good care of him. Also Read - TRP Report Week 11: Anupamaa ratings drop due to MaAn differences; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improve [Check TOP 7 TV shows]

Will Abhimanyu save Abhir? Will the dynamics between Akshara, Abhinab and Abhimanyu change again? All this and more remains to see in the next episodes. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.