Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap finally. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the lead actors now. The story of Abhira and Armaan has begun and it has impressed the audience with the first episode itself. The entry of Abhira in the show reminded us of Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara, Naira and Akshara's entry. It was a beautiful dose of nostalgia. Abhira had the same entry. While the first day has been impressive, Samridhii Shukla feels nervous about being accepted by the audience just like the previous actors were. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Armaan-Abhira to clash in courtroom; former falls in love with Ruhi

Speaking to Etimes, Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira said that this is like waiting for the exam results. She said she is excited and nervous and hopes that the audience receives their work with love and appreciation. She further spoke about her character Abhira. She said that Abhira is possessive about her mother, Akshara while Abhira is Akshara's strength. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira and Armaan to meet in Mussoorie; here's all you can expect next

She further spoke about the hardwork the cast has put in. She said it feels blessed to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and that everyone has put in their blood and sweat for the show and hence the show is the most loved. She added that the new cast has put in a lot of hardwork and hopes the audience will love them. The leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was a big shock to everyone and also a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod to not get replaced post leap? Joins Samridhii Shukla for shoot in Mahabaleshwar

Trending Now

The new cast of the show includes, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

Talking about the new story, Akshara and Abhira have opened a resort in Mussoorie. Akshara is also a lawyer while Abhira wishes to be one. Armaan Poddar is a top class lawyer who loves his Dadi a lot. Armaan works hard for a little appreciation from his dadi. The Poddar family is all scared for dadi.