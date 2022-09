One of the best shows to come on Indian TV in recent years is Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The show starring Ranndeep Rai and Ashi Singh was a school romance set in the 90s. The coming of age drama was loved by teens and family audiences. On the show, Ashi Singh played the role of Naina Agarwal, a girl who grows up in a joint family while Randeep Rai was Sameer Maheshwari, a bit of spoilt brat from a rich home. Set in Ahmedabad, the story was like a breath of fresh air for audiences. It was based on the real life love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. Also Read - Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh starrer Dil Tujhko Chahe win hearts; AshDeep fans express joy on seeing their FAVE Jodi together again

Fans are celebrating five years of the show on Twitter. Randdeep Rai shared some pics of his as Sameer Maheshwari. Fans remember his Salman Khan look immensely. Even Ashi Singh has posted a few pics. The duo of Samaina will reign over hearts for a long time. Take a look at how fans remembered the wonderful show... Also Read - Ashi Singh makes for a perfect Princess Jasmine as she strikes a pose with Siddharth 'Aladdin' Nigam

Madhushree has shared so many scenes from yudkbh ??

No one can love Samaina than Ashdeep does ??❤❤#YehUnDinonKiBaatHai

Ashi you're a gem of a person who always remember to show gratitude and never let down your fans the way she love her show like no can she's the biggest fan of her show & it shows in her,love you ashi you're soo humble & sweet 5 Years of YUDKBH

One of the best pics to share! Ashi celebrating real & reel Samaina ❤ Their love for the show is super awesome!

Lots of love to you @Ashisinghh..keep shining?#YehUnDinonKiBaatHai

I am very much late to the party but as they say better late than never so here I go... Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together❤️?

Thank you for bringing so much love and joy into my life!#YehUnDinonKiBaatHai

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fans have kept the flag of the show flying high. The channel promised a second season but no announcement has been made so far. Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh have immortalized the show as the cute Naina and Sameer. Also Read - 2019 Recap: 15 TV shows that bid adieu and left fans wondering, what next?