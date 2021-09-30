Dance Deewane 3 is one of the most successful shows for Colors right now. It seems actress Mumtaz was supposed to make an entry on the show but there was a fall-out due to the fee. Reports are coming that she will no longer be a guest on the show. As per a report in ETimes, the makers felt that she demanded a huge fee, which they felt was not viable for them. In the past, we have seen veterans like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen on the show. The episodes with yesteryear stars are very popular with families as it appeals to middle aged and old people. Also Read - TRP List 37th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: The Kapil Sharma Show pushes Anupamaa one position down, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops the chart

A source told ETimes, "Mumtaz quoted somewhere in the range of Rs 40-50 lakh. The channel felt it was too much for them, but think of it, it's their loss. Mumtaz is an extremely popular artriste and above all, it would have been the first time that she would have made an appearance on a show on national television." Mumtaz has been away from TV for a long time now. She was last seen in a movie in 1990. The actress lives in Mumbai and London. She got married to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1977. He is an Ugandan businessman of Indian origin. They have the biggest sugar business in East Africa. In between he moved to London when Idi Amin ordered expats to get out of the country.

Fans would have loved to see Madhuri Dixit Nene and Mumtaz on screen together. We saw the kind of magic she created with Waheeda Rehman on Paan Khaiy Saiyaan Hamaro. Of late, Mumtaz met up with Dharmendra who was one of the top co-stars. The pics went viral on social media. Her daughter Natasha is married to Fardeen Khan. She has one more daughter, Tanya.