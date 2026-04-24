Yogesh Rawat SLAMS ex Ruru Thakur over ‘alimony’ jab: ‘Breakup ke liye bhi?’

Splitsvilla X6's Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur have broken up, and honestly, it's turning into a social media soap opera and keeping everyone entertainted and hooked to thier screen, Read further to know what's the latest update in thier ongoing drama.

Splitsvilla X6’s Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur have broken up, and honestly, it’s turning into a social media soap opera. Yogesh had picked Ruru over Akanksha Choudhary on the show, but that didn’t exactly lead to happily ever after. Now both are taking turns sharing their sides online, and Yogesh isn’t mincing words.

Ruru called their relationship “on and off” in a bunch of Instagram stories. She said they didn’t break up during their Jaipur trip, and that being with Yogesh never felt like one clear breakup. She even talked about him giving her a tiny gift on Valentine’s week, which kind of reignited the gossip about what actually happened.

Yogesh jumped in with a pretty blunt response. He commented on a reel with Ruru, and his words went viral quickly: “Breakup krne ke liye bhi alimony lagti hai kya? Kyuki ye toh bahut zyda clout mang rhi hai and I am not interested in giving more. Kya kru guys?” Basically, he accused her of hunting for attention and said he’s over it.

He also explained why he’s never dragged Akanksha Choudhary into all this. “Mujhe pata tha galti hue hai mujh se toh show mai bhi or bahar bhi sab sun kar reh liya uska maine,” Yogesh wrote, admitting he messed up with her and took the criticism quietly. But when it comes to Ruru, he says he hasn’t done anything wrong, so he’s not staying silent.

Ruru, on the other hand, went live on Instagram to shut down the drama accusations. She made it clear: “Toh main bata du yeh ho gaya hai. Khatam ho gaya hai. Ye koi deny karne wali baat nahi hai. It has actually ended. And I feel it ended for good.” In other words, she’s closing the chapter. So yeah, the breakup happened. But the way they’re airing grievances online shows neither is quite ready to let it go.

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