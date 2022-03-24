Ziddi Dil Maane Na fans protest against Shaleen Malhotra aka Karan Shergill's death sequence; say, 'NO KARAN NO ZDMN' - read tweets

Ziddi Dil Maane Na that comes on Sony SAB has earned a loyal fan following in recent times. The show is different from the family dramas and romances on ITV. It is a story about an agent who trains a special task force for the security of the nation. Actor Shaleen Malhotra plays the role of Karan Shergill on the show. We know him from shows like Arjun, Ishqbaaaz, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani and others. Shaleen Malhotra is getting immense love from the audience. Now, rumours have come that he might leave the show as his death sequence is there. Fans adore the relationship of Karan and Monami (Kaveri Priyam) on the show. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh reminisces good old days with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team; MAJOR NOSTALGIA guaranteed – view pic

Ziddi Dil Maane Na fans have taken to social media to protest. They have reminded makers that the show is nothing without Karan Shergil aka Shaleen Malhotra. It seems the chemistry of Kaveri Priyam and Shaleen Malhotra is too awesome on the show. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh-Kaveri Priyam aka Abir-Kuhu's reunion will leave you wondering whether they are collaborating again

NO KARAN NO ZDMN

NO KARAN NO ZDMN

NO KARAN NO ZDMN

NO KARAN NO ZDMN

NO KARAN NO ZDMN

Ziddi Dil Maane Na comes on Sony SAB and MX Player. Fans feel that makers need to address the issue right away. #MoNami is one of the most loved couples and makers need to take action. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Co-accused and victim's mother in Pearl V Puri case granted interim bail, Nikki Tamboli is ready for marriage, Rubina Dilaik on planning a baby and more