The moment you will look at the trailer of Zwigato, you will question Kapil Sharma is that you? The ace comedian has been trying his luck to make it as an actor for quite a time and now seems like he has managed to become one. Well, this trailer of Kapil Sharma speaks a lot about him as an improved actor. The trailer of Kapil Sharma along with powerhouse house Shahana Goswami was shared online by the Toronto International Film Festival's Twitter handle and the film will be premiered in the ' Contemporary World Cinema section at the film festival this year.

In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami. #TIFF22 https://t.co/cl8a1WASTL pic.twitter.com/gOVxM0Ewym — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 17, 2022

The trailer shows Kapil as Shahana's husband who is an orthodox man and is not happy with his wife going out to work and expresses of being upset that how she will now earn more than him and she should drop the idea of working. Kapil is hard to be recognised in the frame as he aces the role so very well. The man who has earned all the name and fame due to his comedy has proved that there is more in him as an artist. Kapil Sharma leaves you surprised as an actor; plays the role of an orthodox husband in ' film and the fans are going gaga over the first trailer of the film in want to how they can watch the full-fledged film soon.

While Shahana Goswami looks perfect in the frame and he manages to steal your attention when onscreen. This film has definitely become the most awaited one. Nandita Das is known to bring out the best in her actors.