Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda playing with Liger producer Charmme Kaur's dog is the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

The Rowdy Star of the entertainment industry, often posts some cute and adorable pics and videos with his pawsome friend Storm Deverakonda. While the actor is currently in Mumbai to resume the shooting of Liger, co-producer of the film, Charmme Kaur shared a cute video clip on Instagram, where the Arjun Reddy star is playing and cuddling her dog. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Boys playtime @thedeverakonda #LIGER." Talking about the pan-India project, the film is directed by , who is known for helming films like iSmart Shankar, Temper and others. It also features in a lead role. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu opens up on being dropped from a film; 'they apologised but didn't tell me why'