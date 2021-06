Thalapathy 65: First look of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's massy film to be out on THIS date â€“ watch video

Well, it's a treat for all Thalapathy Vijay fans as the maker of Thalapathy 65 has revealed the first look release date of the film, which is June 21 at 6 pm. The production company, Sun Pictures shared a mass video with a thumping BGM to announce the release date on social media. It's a great birthday treat for Thalapathy fans as he will turning 47 on June 22. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film marks the Tamil debut of . The music of the film is composed by . So, are you excited for the first look of Thalapathy 65? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate with THIS national-award winning filmmaker for his next? Here's what we know