120 Bahadur actor Ankit Siwach's cinematic home corner is unmissable [Exclusive]

In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, the actor of 120 Bahadur, Ankit Siwach shares with us what is his favourite corner of the house, and why it has become his favourite place. The room is decorated with his favorite movie posters, books and memorabilia. Ankit shares his favorite films that inspired him to become an actor, which includes the favorite films of legends. The chat glides fluently as Ankit talks about his experience and work in 120 Bahadur. Ramlal Yadav is his character from the film and the challenges he faced while enacting the same. Through the interview, we get a sneak peek into Ankit’s life who seems dedicated to his craft and passionate about cinema.