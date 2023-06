1920 Horrors of the Heart, which marks Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna V Bhatt's directorial debut venture into Bollywood, its much-awaited trailer is finally out.

The spooky and spine-chilling trailer for one of the most eagerly-awaited horror films for 2023, titled 1920 Horrors of the Heart, is finally out. The film marks the big Bollywood debut of noted and celebrated Indian TV actress and South films star Avika Gor. Know details.

After a long time, Vikram Bhatt, also known as the King of the horror genre in Bollywood, is back as a scriptwriter with the much-awaited sequel to the 1920 horror film franchise, also titled 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The story for the screens is written by Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt. The film will drop in theatres on June 23, 2023.