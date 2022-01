Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on 10th January 2020. The film received positive reviews and even the audiences loved it. It collected Rs. 279.55 crore at the domestic box office, and it is the highest-grossing film of 2020. Today as the film completes two years of its release, Ajay took to Twitter to share an interesting behind-the-scenes video of the film. He tweeted, “From script to screen to making history. Celebrating #2YearsOfTanhaji.” The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan and in pivotal roles. Also Read - Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Vikram Vedha, Fighter and other upcoming movies of the superstar that have blockbuster written all over them