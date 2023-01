28th Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song award [Watch Video]

28th Critics Choice Awards: This is a great year and day for Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for the "Naatu Naatu" track. Let's watch the video and know more. Watch entertainment videos.

Pratibha Katariya | January 16, 2023 12:48 PM IST