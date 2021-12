420 IPC: Most hilarious interview ever with the cast of 420 IPC, Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag, Ranvir and Rohan, Revealed set secrets and more: EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with the cast of 420 IPC, Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag, Ranvir Shorey, and Rohan Vinod Mehra opened up on their bonds on set and plot of the movie.

Satakshi Singh | December 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST