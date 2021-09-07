videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate Onam in a Yorkshire restaurant – see pics and videos

Entertainment News

Virat Kohli breaks into full Shammi Kapoor mode as he dances and romances Anushka Sharma, proving he's Bollywood ready – watch video

Entertainment News

From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra: Celeb couples who surprised fans with their hush-hush marriages

Entertainment News

THIS video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral because of Vamika – find out why

5 Best Sabyasachi Lehengas Worn By Our Favorite B-Town Actresses ! Have A Look !

Bollywood Celebrities have been spotted in a Sabsyasachi attire quite a lot of times. As we know that wedding bells are ringing around the corner, we have made a list of 5 best Sabyasachi Lehengas worn by your Favorite Bollywood actresses. Have a look

Satakshi Singh   |    September 7, 2021 10:53 AM IST

List of 5 best Sabyasachi Lehengas: Sabyasachi Collection has been the most loved and a go-to option for every Bollywood celebrity. They have been spotted in a Sabyasachi attire quite a lot of times. We have seen B-town actresses prefer Sabyasachi, be it any festival or wedding ceremony and they have always rocked in style with their amazing fashion statement. As we know that wedding bells are ringing around the corner, we have made a list of the 5 best Sabyasachi Lehengas worn by your Favorite Bollywood actresses. Have a look

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all