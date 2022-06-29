videos

Pushpa: A 13-year-old foreigner playing Srivalli from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film on Violin is eargasm [WATCH]

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna’s film gets a title as makers release new teaser – watch

Rashmika Mandanna shocks Varun Dhawan as they groove to Arabic Kuthu from Beast – watch video

Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna snapped in a crop top and bell-bottom jeans; reacts on being called ‘cute’ – watch

5 Bollywood actors who started their careers in South Indian Movies

Bollywood actors, who started their careers in South Indian Movies: Do you know about the top Bollywood beauties who've worked not only in Bollywood films but also in the south movies? Watch this video to learn more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    June 29, 2022 3:43 PM IST

Bollywood actors who started their careers in South Indian Movies: We all know how south Indian actresses have proved their talent in the Bollywood Industry. But do you know there are also Bollywood beauties who acted in south Indian films and won millions of hearts with their beauty and acting skills? Yes, you read that right. It's not just the south Indian actresses, there are some of Bollywood's famous actresses who not only proved themselves in Bollywood but also in the South industry. From Pooja Hegde to Disha Patani these beauties have worked in South Industry too. Watch this video to know the whole story.

