5 points which will make you believe that Tollywood star Vijay Deverakoda is a total husband material - Watch video

Handsome hunk Vijay Deverokonda is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. He is known for his cute smile and charisma. Watch the video to know why Vijay is an ideal dream patrner.

Vijay Deverakonda news: South star and heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has been garnering headlines because of his marriage rumors with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. However, the actor has put a full-stop to these rumors through a tweet. Vijay Deverakonda is not just a great actor but is also a great talker and a very humble person off-screen which is why his female fans go gaga over him. He will soon be appearing opposite Ananya Pandey in his upcoming film Liger which is an Indian sports drama film. In this video, we will be telling you about the times when Vijay proved that he could be a total husband material.