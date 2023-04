Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in style for the Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference, where he announced that he will host the main event. The event was held at Taj Lands in Mumbai. Watch Entertainment Videos.

68th Filmfare Awards 2023: The highly anticipated Filmfare Awards ceremony has begun, and the excitement for the star-studded extravaganza is at an all-time high. Prior to the event, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at the Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference in Mumbai in style. Other prominent guests were also in attendance at the Taj Lands, making for an electrifying atmosphere. Salman Khan looked dashing in a black suit as he revealed that he will host the main event, further adding to the anticipation and excitement for the awards ceremony. Pictures and videos from the event have already gone viral, showcasing the glitz and glamour of the occasion. Watch Entertainment Videos.