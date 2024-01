Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight as she struck one stylish pose after another, captivating the paparazzi and fans alike.

Alia Bhatt, the epitome of elegance and style, graced the red carpet at the 69th Filmfare Awards, leaving everyone in awe of her mesmerizing presence. With her radiant smile and impeccable fashion sense, Alia stole the spotlight as she struck one stylish pose after another, captivating the paparazzi and fans alike. Dressed in a breathtaking ensemble, Alia exuded confidence and grace as she made her way down the red carpet. Her outfit, a perfect blend of modernity and sophistication, accentuated her natural beauty and showcased her impeccable fashion choices. The paparazzi couldn't get enough of her as they snapped away, capturing every moment of her red carpet magic. Alia's poses were nothing short of mesmerizing. Whether it was a playful twirl or a fierce gaze into the camera, she effortlessly commanded attention and radiated confidence.