The 69th Filmfare Awards in 2024 was a star-studded event, and the red carpet was on fire! Triptii Dimri and ...

The 69th Filmfare Awards in 2024 was a star-studded event, and the red carpet was on fire! Triptii Dimri and Kareena Kapoor, along with other divas, stole the limelight with their stunning appearances. They absolutely rocked the red carpet with their glamorous outfits, making heads turn and jaws drop. The Filmfare Awards are known for their glitz and glamour, and this year was no exception. Filmfare Awards! It's one of the most anticipated events in the world of Indian cinema.The Filmfare Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of actors, actresses, directors, and other talented individuals in the film industry. It's a night filled with glitz, glamour, and breathtaking performances. The red carpet is always a sight to behold, with celebrities showcasing their fashion choices and stealing the spotlight. Watch the video to know more.