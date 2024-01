Ranbir and Janhvi are known for their fashion choices, and they definitely didn't disappoint at the Filmfare Awards.

Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor definitely turned heads with their impeccable style! They looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet, and the video captures their fashion moments beautifully. Ranbir Kapoor, as always, exuded charm and charisma in his sharp suit. He knows how to rock a classic look with a modern twist, and his confidence was palpable. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked like a true diva in her elegant gown. She showcased grace and poise, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. The video showcases their red carpet appearances in all their glory. You can see the attention to detail in their outfits, the way they carry themselves, and the confidence they exude. It's no wonder that they were the center of attention and received so much praise for their impeccable style. Ranbir and Janhvi are known for their fashion choices, and they definitely didn't disappoint at the Filmfare Awards. Their outfits were a perfect blend of class, style, and sophistication, making them stand out from the crowd.