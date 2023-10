Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt got the Best Actress award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon got the Best Actress award for the film Mimi.

69th National Film Awards: The 69th National Film Awards Ceremony was held today at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu today honored the artists who won awards for their outstanding contribution to cinema in 2021. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt got the Best Actress award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon got the Best Actress award for the film Mimi. Let us tell you that due to the lockdown, this award ceremony is being delayed by a year. This year the award was given for 2021. The National Film Awards was announced last month in September itself.