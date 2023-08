The 69th National Film Awards winners were revealed on 24th August,2023. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for the movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Watch the video to know the whole list of winners.

69th National Film Awards Winners Announcement: The winners of the prestigious 69th National Film Awards 2023 were unveiled on Thursday at 5 pm at a press conference in Delhi. Allu Arjun was crowned Best Actor for his role in Pushpa, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly received the Best Actress award for their outstanding performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. As the clock struck 5 pm, the stage was set for the grand revelation—a symphony of talents from every corner of the film industry, coming together to bask in the spotlight of recognition. the luminaries of Indian cinema carried with them a sense of pride and accomplishment, standing as beacons of inspiration for generations to come. The 69th National Film Awards not only acknowledged excellence but also ignited a collective determination to continue pushing the boundaries of art and storytelling. With the air charged with excitement, the room held its collective breath, ready to honor the elite of Indian cinema.