7 Veteran Bollywood stars with unbelievably high earnings, will shock you

There are fabulous veteran actors of the past in Bollywood who are still seen entertaining people a lot with their acting in the industry. There are some stars who have managed to amass unbelievably high earnings over the years. Watch in this video how much these stars are earning currently.

Video Desk | August 4, 2023 6:57 PM IST

There are some actors of the past in Bollywood who are still seen entertaining people a lot with their acting in the industry.Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan were recently seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and their performances were highly appreciated. Apart from these actors, recently Bollywood films have seen the entry of many veteran actors of their industry, but do you know how much these actors are charging for the film at the moment? The fees of these actors will blow your mind. Must watch the video for more information.