72 Hoorain Trailer Twitter Review: After creating anticipation and generating considerable excitement on social media, the trailer for 72 Hoorain has finally been released. The trailer promises a captivating and gripping story. It showcases the harsh reality of how faith can turn into a curse' and how young minds are brainwashed by terrorists. It talks about radicalization, terrorism, and religious fundamentalism that have spread like pandemics around the world. Reacting to the heart-wrenching tale depicted in the film, one said, "This trailer is damn artistic and spine-chillingly brutal. Surely it's going to trigger many people. Another user said "presenting the true side of the story that we all need to know."