A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 12 PROMO: Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta reveal to Ira Dubey how they landed up being actors despite different life goals

Did you know that Jaideep Ahlawat didn't want to be an actor, but aspired for the armed forces instead? Or that Sayani has thought herself to be cut to for the more mundane and high-stress corporate life? Uncover this and much more in the 12th episode of Ira Dubey's A Table For Two.

BollywoodLife   |    June 13, 2021 10:57 AM IST

Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta. What comes to mind when you read these two names? Both the actors are making the right noises in the OTT space and are two talents to watch out for. But while they have been impressing us with their on-screen performances, this time, they get the opportunity to woo and wow audience with their real personas. Thanks to Ira Dubey's chat show A Table For Two Season 2, the two actors spill some secrets about them that will all fans stunned and surprised. For instance, did you know that Jaideep Ahlawat didn't want to be an actor, but aspired to be in the armed forces instead? Or that Sayani Gupta has thought herself to be cut to for the more mundane and high-stress corporate life? Well, here's a chance to get up, close and personal with your favourite OTT stars in the 12th episode of A Table For Two Season 2. Watch the promo above... A Table For Two Season 2 is available globally, across linear international channels — Zee Cinema Middle East, Zee TV Middle East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. The show, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, is also streaming on ZEE5. For more scoop, follow us on our Instagram Handle @atablefor2s2.

