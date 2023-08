url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/SCREENING_AKHRI_SACH.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/SCREENING_AKHRI_SACH.mp4/SCREENING_AKHRI_SACH.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/SCREENING_AKHRI_SACH.mp4/screenshot/00000020.jpg" duration="163" mediaid="SCREENING_AKHRI_SACH"]

The screening event of the web series was rolled out, and the atmosphere was charged with excitement as Bollywood's elite graced the event, making it a night to remember.As the lights dimmed and the screen came to life, B-Town celebs the epitome of grace and glamour, stepped at the event in a dazzling outfits that caught every flash of the camera. Their enchanting smiles illuminated the night as they posed for the paparazzi, radiating the charm that only true stars carry. As the credits rolled and applause filled the air, the collective sigh of contentment echoed throughout the venue. "Aakhri Sach" had not only lived up to its hype but had also exceeded expectations, leaving the audience moved, exhilarated, and eager to discuss the film's intricate storytelling. The night came to a close with conversations flowing, laughter echoing, and a sense of cinematic satisfaction enveloping the guests. "Aakhri Sach" had not only captured it's attention but had also left an indelible mark on hearts of people.