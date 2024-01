Be ready for a visual treat as the houses of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta have ...

Be ready for a visual treat as the houses of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta have been transformed into dazzling wonderlands of lights, all in honor of their daughter Ira Khan's upcoming wedding. The proud parents spared no expense in creating a magical ambiance for the joyous occasion. As the sun sets, the houses come alive with a mesmerizing display of twinkling lights, illuminating every nook and corner. The decorations range from elegant and understated to grand and extravagant, reflecting the unique personalities of the families involved. Passersby and fans couldn't help but stop and admire the stunning spectacle, capturing photos and videos to share the joyous atmosphere with the world. The houses have become a must-visit destination for those seeking a glimpse into the grandeur of Bollywood's wedding celebrations. The festive spirit is palpable as the countdown to Ira Khan's wedding draws closer. The lit-up residences serve as a beautiful symbol of love, unity, and the excitement surrounding this special union. The wedding rituals would take place on January 3, 2024. Watch the video to know more.