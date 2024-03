Aamir Khan's contributions to Indian cinema go beyond his on-screen work. He has been actively involved in social causes, using his platform to raise awareness about various issues. Here's wishing the star a very happy birthday.

Aamir Khan celebrated his birthday in a really special way. He decided to spend his special day with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. Isn't that something? It's awesome to see that they have such a great bond even after their separation. Aamir is known for his versatility and dedication to his craft. He has delivered some amazing performances in movies like "Lagaan," "Dangal," and "3 Idiots." Not only is he a talented actor, but he's also a producer and director. Throughout his career, Aamir has consistently delivered outstanding performances in a wide range of genres. From romantic films like "Dil," "Raja Hindustani," and "Dil Chahta Hai" to thought-provoking dramas like "Rang De Basanti," "Taare Zameen Par," and "PK," he has showcased his versatility as an actor.