Aamir Khan Celebrating his 57th birthday, on this occasion he revealed the ‘best birthday gift’ he got from his ex-wife Kiran Rao!

Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Aamir Khan revealed on his 57th birthday that he has got the best birthday gift ever. According to some media reports, Aamir Khan reveled that his ex-wife Kiran gave him the best birthday gift. Aamir revealed that after Kiran returned back from a month-long shoot schedule in Bhopal this Week's Starting, the ex couple sat down to chat together. That's when Aamir asked him to list his weaknesses and shortcomings so that he could work on them. Then Kiran Rao gave him ten to twelve points, which Aamir sat and wrote down those points. So that was the best birthday gift of his life revealed the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.