videos

Watch Next

Videos

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Once Again Grabs Eyeballs, Flauts Her Bold Avatar In A Unique Chain Top - Watch Video

Videos

Watch Out: Ritesh Deshmukh was spotted at airport departure, Pooja Hegde was also snapped

Videos

Shalini Pandey To Rashi Khanna: 5 popular actors who are ready for a grand Bollywood debut in 2022- Watch full list here

Videos

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya's Khatra Khatra Khatra 2 to air on Voot, Prateik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Nikki Tamboli to join- Check all details

Aamir Khan Celebrating his 57th birthday, on this occasion he revealed the ‘best birthday gift’ he got from his ex-wife Kiran Rao!

That's when Aamir asked her to list his weaknesses and shortcomings so that he could work on them. Then Kiran Rao gave him ten to twelve points, which Aamir sat and wrote down those points. So that was the best birthday gift of his life revealed the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 14, 2022 2:47 PM IST

Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Aamir Khan revealed on his 57th birthday that he has got the best birthday gift ever. According to some media reports, Aamir Khan reveled that his ex-wife Kiran gave him the best birthday gift. Aamir revealed that after Kiran returned back from a month-long shoot schedule in Bhopal this Week's Starting, the ex couple sat down to chat together. That's when Aamir asked him to list his weaknesses and shortcomings so that he could work on them. Then Kiran Rao gave him ten to twelve points, which Aamir sat and wrote down those points. So that was the best birthday gift of his life revealed the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all