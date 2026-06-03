Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: All you need to know [Video]

Wedding rumours surrounding Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are once again making headlines. According to reports, the couple, who have been together for more than two years, are planning to take their relationship to the next level with an intimate ceremony in July.

Once again the relationship of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt is the talk of the town. The buzz about their wedding plans has been growing as speculation mounts that the couple could soon take the next step in their relationship. The actor, who had introduced Gauri to the media earlier this year, has mostly kept his personal life away from the spotlight, making every update on the couple a point of interest amongst fans. As wedding buzz picks up, all eyes are now on Aamir and Gauri as the people wait to see if the couple is really gearing up for a new chapter together.