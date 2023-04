At the Jio Studios event, Shahid Kapoor, and Aamir Khan were among the many stars present. Arshad Warsi, Sunil Grover, Prateik Babbar, Aparshakti Khurana, and R Madhavan also attended. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Jio Studios made a grand announcement at their latest event with around 100 titles to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. The event saw a gathering of some of the most talented stars in the industry. Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Aamir Khan were among the many big names that graced the red carpet. Arshad Warsi kept it casual, donning shades of blue while Sunil Grover looked sharp in a tux. Prateik Babbar opted for casual attire, while Aparshakti Khurana and R Madhavan dressed up in blazers. It was a star-studded affair that left everyone excited for what's to come from Jio Studios. Watch Entertainment Videos.