Aamir Khan and Ira Khan won the internet by openly speaking about mental illness and creating awareness on World Mental Health Day 2023.

Aamir Khan is being lauded by his fans for openly speaking about mental health on World Mental Health Day along with his daughter Ira Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was seen speaking about suffering from mental health and insisting everyone consider it normal and add it to their day-to-day lives. Ira Khan, who is Aamir's daughter, often goes all out about creating awareness about mental illness, and this video of the father-daughter duo urging fans to get normal with dealing with mental health is the brightest thing you can see on the internet today. Both Aamir and Ira admitted to seeking help from a professional therapist for their mental illness. And it's time to own it.