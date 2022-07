Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the big screens soon. The actor was spotted with Naga Chaitanya While promoting their film together. Both the actors were seen feeding Panipuri to each other. Watch the video.

Aamir Khan is busy these days promoting his upcoming comedy-drama film' Laal Singh Chaddha'. This film is directed by Advait Chandan. Along with Aamir Khan south superstar, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in this film. After seeing the teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film. This film is slated to release in the theatres on August 11, 2022. Let us tell you that Aamir khan and Naga Chaitanya were spotted together Doing fun activities on the stage while promoting their film. Along with them, the film director Advait Chandan was also seen there. The trio was happily promoting their upcoming film together. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri