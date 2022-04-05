videos

Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor begin work on their upcoming film – Watch Video

Since Ranbir Kapoor had made a special appearance in Aamir khan's 2014 comedy-drama, PK, their fans have been waiting to see them collaborate for another movie. To know more watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 5, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have begun work on their upcoming film- Aamir khan and Ranbir Kapoor come across as talented actors in Bollywood and the duo shares a special bond also. Since Ranbir Kapoor had made a special appearance in Aamir khan's 2014 comedy-drama, PK, their fans have been waiting to see them collaborate for another movie. Both Aamir and Ranbir will be a part of the film, which will be produced by the Sarfarosh actor. The audience and Bollywood lovers are dying to see both the actors together. To know more watch the video.

