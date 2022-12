Aamir Khan also opened up on actress Kajol Devgan and others co- stars. Do you know when Aamir is going to return to films? For more information, watch the video now.

Aamir Khan: Is this true? Is Aamir Khan taking a break from acting? The actor was recently seen at the screening of the movie Salaam Venky where he shared some of the details related to the movie. Not only this, but the actor has also talked about his upcoming plans when asked, not just that he said that he has been working for a long time and now wants to spend some time with his family. Aamir Khan also opened up on Kajol Devgn and much more. Do you know when Aamir is going to return to films? For more information, watch the video now.