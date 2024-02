Netizens calling him cute is a testament to the affection people have for Aamir Khan and his pet.

It's lovely to see celebrities enjoying simple moments with their furry companions. It's always delightful when celebrities share glimpses of their personal lives, especially when it involves their pets. Pets have a way of bringing joy and happiness, even to the busiest of schedules.Aamir Khan's journey in Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. He made his acting debut in 1984 with the film "Holi," but it was his role in the 1988 film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" that catapulted him to stardom. Aamir's ability to portray a variety of characters with depth and conviction has earned him critical acclaim and a massive fan following. He has been a part of numerous iconic films like "Dil," "Raja Hindustani," "Lagaan," "Dangal," and many more. Aamir is known for his meticulous approach to his craft, often immersing himself completely in the characters he portrays. His dedication is evident in the way he undergoes physical transformations and learns new skills for his roles.