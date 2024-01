The excitement is soaring as Aamir Khan and his adorable son Azad Rao have jetted off to Udaipur for the ...

The excitement is soaring as Aamir Khan and his adorable son Azad Rao have jetted off to Udaipur for the grand royal wedding celebrations of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The duo was spotted at the airport, all set to join in the festivities and make the occasion even more special. Aamir Khan, known for his stellar performances on the silver screen, is now embracing the role of a doting father as he accompanies his son Azad on this joyous occasion. The father-son duo looked stylish and ready to celebrate in their travel attire. As the wedding festivities kick off, fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of the star-studded event. With Aamir Khan's presence, the celebrations are sure to be filled with love, joy, and unforgettable moments.