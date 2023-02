The spy-Universe film with Salman, SRK, and Hrithik as agents; Villains: Jaideep Ahlawat, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Aamir Khan. Perfect choice for a match with the agent's brilliance. Watch videos.

Yash Raj spy universe villain: The idea of a Spy-Universe film with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as the leading agents is highly anticipated by fans. To match their brilliance, the film needs a villain who can stand up to them, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Aamir Khan are the perfect choices. Jaideep's portrayal of Amrit Kanwal in "Commando" was truly frightening and he would be an excellent villain in the spy movie. Randeep's experience playing negative characters makes him a formidable enemy for the spy agents. Nawazuddin's powerful acting skills make him a force to be reckoned with, even though he may not have the physicality of other actors. Aamir's role as the anti-hero in "Dhoom 3" showcases his potential as a villain in a spy film, and as the main villain in the film, he would generate massive excitement among audiences.