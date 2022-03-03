Aamir Khan vs Yash to Akshay Kumar vs Prabhas, these superstar's films will face Biggest Box Office Movies Clash in 2022- Watch

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 3, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Box Office Movies Clash 2022: After getting relief from the third wave of Corona, films are once again releasing in the theatres. April 2022 will see two major clashes. Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff and Yash's films will come face to face. This can have a lot of impact on the business of films. If the conditions remain normal, then these films are scheduled to release in April and May 2022. If these films are released, then you will get to see big clashes in April. All these films are of superstars whose films are eagerly awaited by the fans. Watch video.

