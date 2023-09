On World Suicide Prevention Day Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan has spoken about this sensitive subject and how people are scared to talk about this . Watch the video to know more.

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been working towards spreading awareness around mental health. She has often opened up about her depression journey and shared videos on her social media handle to spread awareness . On World Suicide Prevention Day, today, her mental health foundation, Agastu, is set to organise an awareness drive in Mumbai. She tells us, "Everybody is scared of saying the word suicide because death is a very scary thing, and it’s understandable. But, that is exactly why we should start talking about it. When you understand what it means and know you can do something about it, you realise it doesn’t happen without any warning signs. There is stigma, but lack of knowledge, too." Let us also tell you that Ira Khan also became a victim of depression but she overcame it. Watch the video to know more.