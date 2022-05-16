Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posts picture with dad’s rumoured GF Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ira Khan, the daughter of bollywood actor Aamir Khan once again shared throwback picture of her birthday bash.One of the many pictures of Ira is also of father Aamir Khan with rumored girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Ira Khan: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has recently posted some more pictures of her birthday bash on social media, the post and pictures are once again going viral on sight, but this time her bikini style is not hot gossip in the pictures. One of the many pictures of Ira is also of father Aamir Khan with rumored girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh. The special bond between both of them can be clearly seen in the photo. While both Aamir and Fatima are not publicly accepting their relationship in front of the media, Fatima Sana Shaikh's bond with Amir's daughter Ira tells a different story.