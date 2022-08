Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan flopped at the box office. While movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 keep our hope alive. Check out the list of hits and flops of Bollywood movies of 2022.

Box office Hits and Flops of 2022: We have seen that the Bollywood industry is facing a lot of trouble these days. Recently, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan also flopped at the box office. While movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 keep our hope alive. Some movies worked really well at the box office, and some flopped at the box office. The audience now understands the real meaning of the content and is very smart. They also know what a good or bad script is. Let's take a look at the box office performances of some recent films.