The month of August will be very engaging for all movies & series lovers. From Raksha Bandhan to Darlings these films and some interesting series are all set to knock the theatres as well on the OTT platforms. Watch this video.

We're all fond of fascinating Bollywood movies and their passionate songs. We desperately wait for the upcoming Bollywood films to release so that we can enjoy them with our special ones. Bollywood movies are a full package of entertainment as it offers different genres of films. We got a big dose of entertainment this year and will get more of it. The OTT platforms are all set to entertain us this August. We will get to see some interesting content on the big screens as well on the OTT platforms. In this video, we will let you know about Bollywood's upcoming movies & some fascinating series that are going to release in August. Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' to Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' these films will knock in August. Watch this video to learn more.

Written By, Devisha Keshri